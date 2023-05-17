We've been happy little Vegemites for 100 years

Can it really be that Australians have been spreading Vegemite on their buttery toast for 100 years?
Well, here's the coin to prove it.
Woolworths and the Royal Australian Mint are celebrating 100 years of Vegemite with the release of a limited edition range of $2 coins.
When shopping in store, Woolworths customers paying in cash will be able to collect the exclusive and limited-edition $2 coins in their change. One design will be released each week into the cash tills across a three-week period starting from May 17.
There will be three million of the $2 coins available for customers to collect across Australia.
Designed by Royal Australian Mint coin designer Aaron Baggio, each coin in the series features a different illustration. One coin features a child eating a Vegemite sandwich, the other a jar of Vegemite and the third Vegemite on toast (yes!).
The 2023 Centenary of Vegemite $2 Coins will also feature the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Obverse. The portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by British engraver Jody Clark also includes the Queen's years of reign - reading "Elizabeth II 1952-2022".
Assistant Minister for Competition, Charities and Treasury, Andrew Leigh, said Vegemite was one of Australia's most recognisable and loved brands.
"It is fitting that the Royal Australian Mint has partnered with Vegemite and Woolworths to celebrate 100 Mitey years of an Australian icon," he said.
Bega marketing manager for spreads Jess Hoare said Vegemite would celebrate its 100th birthday on October 25.
"We thank each and every person who invites Vegemite into their homes - whether it's on their morning toast, within their trusty spaghetti bolognese - or through today's limited-edition range of $2 Vegemite coins," she said, on Wednesday.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
