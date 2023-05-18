The Canberra Times
Clare Nowland Tasered by police at Yallambee Lodge aged care facility, Cooma

Steve Evans
Kerem Doruk
By Steve Evans, and Kerem Doruk
Updated May 18 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 4:10pm
A 95-year-old great-grandmother is in hospital fighting for her life after allegedly being Tasered by police at an aged care facility in Cooma, south of Canberra.

