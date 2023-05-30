The Canberra Times
Recipes from Matthew Evans' The Real Food Companion

Karen Hardy
Updated May 30 2023 - 11:46am, first published 11:00am
Coq au vin. Picture by Alan Benson
In The Real Food Companion, writer, farmer and chef Matthew Evans urges us to prioritise locally grown produce, not only to support sustainable farming, but to appreciate the true taste and flavour of real food. In this updated edition, Evans' anti-marketing values are only more resolute: what matters with food isn't quantity, but quality. Many of the 200 recipes celebrate overlooked ingredients or just plain old-fashioned fresh flavours that can be found across the nation at farmers' markets; simple, truly seasonal food that real people can find and eat. Food that makes good cooking easy.

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

