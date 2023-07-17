Castles and cascades all on top of the world

The Godafoss, Icelandic: waterfall of the gods. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Travelrite.

Starting and ending in Amsterdam, this 19 day tour takes in the cool beauty of Norway, the Shetland Islands, Iceland, and Scotland.

A tour of the city is taken after disembarking at Amsterdam which includes a canal cruise.

After a free day and a half of sightseeing in the Dutch capital, join the ship MS Rotterdam for the start of the voyage north.

Stavanger, Norway, the 'Cradle of the Vikings, is the destination. Stroll through the picturesque Old Town with its cobblestone streets and quaint wooden houses and see Stavanger's 12th-century cathedral at the heart of the city.

Later take a short drive along the sea to where the scenery opens up, filling the view with fjords and mountains.

The Shetland Islands only city, Lerwick, is the next stop. Visit Scalloway Castle built in 1600, the Scalloway Museum and the famous Shetland ponies in Tingwall Valley.

After a day at sea, Iceland is reached. Head first to the Eystrahorn mountains which are incredibly steep and coloured. A highlight of the tour is the Jokulsalon glacier lagoon, known as Diamond Beach due to the ice in the sea and on the beach.

Arrive in Akureyri, unofficial capital of northern Iceland, home to interesting and varied architecture and close to one of Iceland's most famous stone and turf houses at Laufas.

Scalloway Castle in Lerwick, Shetland Islands, built by the tyrant Earl Patrick Stewart. Pictures Shutterstock

At Isafordur the tour drives through country for views of magnificent mountains and Westfjord. Experience the astonishing beauty of the fjords on the north western coast of Iceland.

Reykjavik is the capital city of Iceland and gateway to the country's natural wonders including the Golden Circle and world famous high temperature Geysir geothermal area with spouting springs.

The following day explore Reykjavik more fully before heading to the famous blue lagoon.

Back onboard, the tour heads for Stornoway, Outer Hebrides. Starting from this Viking town and historic port, tour the Isle of Lewis. Let yourself be immersed in the fascinating history and see the 5,000 year old Callanish Standing Stones.

A day is spent at Inverness near the notorious Loch Ness. Here the group takes in the Loch Ness Exhibition Centre in Drumnadrochit before heading to Glen Urquhart and the 14th century Urquhart Castle.

The Senior newspaper and Travelrite International invite you to join them between July 3 to 21, 2024 for this fully escorted tour.



For more call 1800 630 343 or go to https://www.travelrite.com.au/senior-escorted-tours/iceland-cruise-july-2024.php.