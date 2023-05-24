The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Government refers PwC tax leak matter to federal police to consider criminal investigation

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated May 24 2023 - 8:36pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The PwC tax leak scandal has been referred to the federal police. Picture Shutterstock
The PwC tax leak scandal has been referred to the federal police. Picture Shutterstock

The federal government has referred the PricewaterhouseCoopers tax breach matter to the Australian Federal Police to consider.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.