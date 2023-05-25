The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Watch

Clare Nowland's family pay tribute to 'our beautiful mum, nana and great-grandmother'

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated May 25 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The family of Clare Nowland have paid tribute to the 95-year-old woman who died on Wednesday night, a week after she was Tasered in her nursing home in Cooma.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.