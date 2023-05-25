The family of Clare Nowland have paid tribute to the 95-year-old woman who died on Wednesday night, a week after she was Tasered in her nursing home in Cooma.
"With great sadness, the Nowland family share that our beloved Clare passed away - whilst surrounded by the love and support of her family. Our beautiful mum, nana and great-grandmother," the statement issued through local media said.
"We wish to thank the staff at Cooma Hospital for their care and support for Clare and our family."
The family has also asked for privacy as the incident made headlines around the world.
The local NSW MP added his voice. "I would like to express my sympathy to the family of Clare Nowland who passed away last night surrounded by those who loved her," Steve Whan, the member for Monaro, said.
"Over the past week we have all been reminded of what a full life Clare Nowland lived, of her enormous contribution to the Cooma community and her roles as a mother, grandmother and great grandmother."
And he appealed for people in Cooma to unite after a "traumatic week". There is some discord there after an invasion by media.
"I would urge everyone that has been touched by this event to focus on coming together as a community to honour Clare and her family as they prepare to farewell her," the MP stated.
Police said on Wednesday this week that 33-year-old senior constable Kristian White would be charged with assault and grievous bodily harm over the incident.
Those charges were announced before Ms Howland died. They may well be upgraded to more serious charges in the wake of her death.
Mr White had earlier been suspended from duty but is being kept on full pay as the investigation into the incident are undertaken by NSW detectives.
Mrs Nowland had spent her last days receiving end-of-life care in Cooma hospital. Her family believed she fell under the force of the electric charge from the Taser, and hit her head, causing serious injury, including a fractured skull and a brain bleed.
Police had described body cam footage of the incident as "confronting".
On Wednesday night, police said: "Mrs Nowland passed away peacefully in hospital just after 7pm this evening, surrounded by family and loved ones who have requested privacy during this sad and difficult time.
"Our thoughts and condolences remain with those who were lucky enough to know, love, and be loved by Mrs Nowland during a life she led hallmarked by family, kindness and community."
Earlier in the evening, NSW police said the 33-year-old senior constable from the Monaro police district was issued a notice to attend court.
The most serious of the charges, recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Police Commissioner Karen Webb described the tasering as "a nasty incident" but maintained the investigation had been carried out properly and without being prejudiced.
"I am confident that this matter is before the court without interference," Ms Webb said.
She had defended the decision to suspend White with pay, saying people were innocent until proven guilty.
"He's afforded the same opportunity as any other resident and his employment will continue to be reviewed, but at the moment he's still suspended from the workplace," she said.
The officer will appear in Cooma local court on Wednesday, July 5.
NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley also issued a statement on behalf of the state government.
"I would like to express my sincere condolences to the Nowland family for the loss of their dearly loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother," Ms Catley said.
"Our sympathies and thoughts are also extended to the community of Cooma, Mrs Nowland's friends, as well as the residents and carers at Cooma Yallambee Lodge.
"We will continue to offer support to the Nowland family as they mourn this loss and we urge people to respect their privacy at this time."
People in Cooma said Mrs Nowland was very well liked in the town. She had worked at the local branch of Vinnies. Before the incident, prayers had been said for her at St Patrick's church.
At the age of 80, she did a sky dive to celebrate her birthday. Her pluckiness was given a lot of publicity nationally, with pictures of the octogenarian soaring through the atmosphere.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
