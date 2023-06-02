The Canberra Times
Review

Bhutan to Blacktown by Om Dhungel review - Endearing and self-effacing in face of trauma

By Russell Wenholz
June 3 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • Bhutan to Blacktown, by Om Dhungel. NewSouth, $32.99

Late in the 19th century, people from Nepal were encouraged to migrate to a more fertile, sparsely populated region in southern Bhutan. The migration continued during the 20th century. After a few generations these people, while retaining Nepali culture, considered themselves Bhutanese.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.