Dhungel was born in a small Butan village, in 1961, where there were no motor cars and where "we had to go the stream about ten or 15 minutes away to collect water and carry it home in containers on our backs". Today, according to his website, Dhungel spends 50 per cent of his time managing a consultancy providing training, monitoring and public speaking services, and the other 50 per cent in a range of voluntary activities in Blacktown.