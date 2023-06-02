White had a backstory as a conscript to the Vietnam war. Before he was 21 years old, and long before he was a well-regarded anthropologist, White was a private in 9 Platoon, seeing active service. The resulting mental scars never healed. In an effort to handle the post-traumatic symptoms for himself and his mates, White took the Vietnam vets to volunteer at Donydji - the book relates how this impacted the vets themselves, how it helped save lives and give meaning in a PTSD world. It proposes that the Yolgnu faced in slow motion, and on a societal scale, what the vets had experienced as individuals in their short and traumatic exposure to a colonial war.