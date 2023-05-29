Generation Z is swiping right on authenticity and swiping left on dating games, a Tinder study has revealed.
The study found that 18-25 year olds are 32 per cent less likely to 'ghost' someone (not reply to their texts) than those aged over 33.
This is in contrast to millennials, with 73 per cent agreeing that dating games, like playing hard to get and sending mixed signals, were "normal".
Authenticity, honesty, openness, mental wellbeing and respect are shaping the landscape with 80 per cent of the 18-25 year old's surveyed agreeing that their own self-care is the top priority.
The study showed Gen Z valued qualities like loyalty (79 per cent), respect (78 per cent) and open-mindedness (61 per cent) over appearance (56 per cent).
But this, coming from the generation entrenched in social media and using a dating app based almost entirely on appearances, is quite surprising for 18-year-old Lana Heer.
"I think people tend to look more for looks, and then for personality," she said.
"Because everything on social media I feel is so much more about your appearance, so automatically, you judge people on how they look more than what they say."
According to the study, 69 per cent of Gen Z believe they are the ones to refresh dating standards for the future.
Ella Dickins, 19, said the characteristics she looks for in a dating profile is a sense of humour and a good personality.
"I don't think dating is too different nowadays," she said.
"We still get to meet people and we have a lot more choice - you can meet someone from a different country if you really wanted to."
But 24-year-old Will Bayfield said that in a way the romance has been taken out of dating.
"We aren't going to have those romantic love stories our parents had," he said.
"Instead, we'll just have to say I saw a photo on Tinder when I was bored."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Inclusivity is also a big thing for Gen Z, matchmaker Paul Brunson said.
"On Tinder, LGBTQIA+ members are now the fastest growing group with people identifying as non-binary having increased by 104% within the past year," he said.
"Gen Z's acceptance of difference and their inclusive approach to gender and sexuality are the driving forces behind a new era.
"They are paving the way for future generations to embrace their true selves and live their best lives."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.