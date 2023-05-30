Web design Brisbane: How good web design impacts marketing

An excellent web design convinces potential customers you're the right brand to buy from. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



In this digital era, businesses must have a strong online presence, especially for e-commerce. You need to have a compelling web design for marketing purposes. Your business website should drive organic traffic to improve the conversion rate. Thus, web design is crucial to your business's marketing strategy.

In a survey by HubSpot, it was discovered that about 50% of consumers believe that web design greatly contributes to a business's overall performance. Web designers in Brisbane are working with businesses to create websites that cater to consumer needs and improve their marketing strategy.

With that said, here are the roles of a good web design in a marketing strategy:

1. It's a critical component of search engine optimisation (SEO)

A good web design improves your SEO, making your business more visible on search engines. Most search engine algorithms use page load speed, mobile-friendliness, and navigability as ranking factors. All these results from a good web design.

It'd be best to find a web designer in Brisbane who's experienced in making websites for businesses to ensure that the website is ranked high by a search engine. A good SEO pro can help your website have a smarter search marketing strategy.

An expert SEO also helps the website become responsive and user-friendly. Integrating SEO into your web design can help your business with the following:

Boost the ranking of the website on search engines

Improve organic traffic to your website

Ensure that you get value for the marketing cost

You need to consult your web designer on how they can create SEO-friendly web design for your digital business.

2. Makes a good impression on customers

As mentioned, the website is the customer's first contact with your business. A good web design should be attractive, user-friendly, and informative. With over 5.03 billion internet users worldwide, it's in your best interest that a large percentage visits your website.

This number makes up for 63.1% of the world population and hence market for your goods or services. Therefore, you should ensure that the web designer you choose creates a website that appeals to customers.

3. Creates customer loyalty in your brand

A well-done website creates the impression that you're a reliable brand that customers can trust. You can establish brand loyalty in your customers by providing updates and having a well-thought-out website. If your business can provide all the necessary information needed by clients, they'll likely keep coming back and staying. Further, the conversion rate would also be high.

4. Reflects the brand image

The website should tell the story of the business without a customer having to go and research further. Therefore, you should ensure that the web design reflects the brand image through all the components, such as pictures, videos, colours, and fonts. A customer should be able to tell who you are by looking at your website.

For example, if you're a luxury brand, you could use plain colours such as black and white as the website's theme. The images should also reflect luxury and not make the product look cheap. For instance, you can use custom pictures that are professionally shot.

Furthermore, you should ensure that the brand theme is consistent throughout the website to avoid creating doubt in a consumer. You can't have the landing page in black and white and then switch to purple on the next page. Ideally, people should be able to associate a certain theme with your brand.

5. Improves user experience

About 33% of consumers would recommend a business that gives them relevant information or the products they're looking for. It'd be a marketing flaw to have a cluttered website filled with unnecessary information. You can hire a web designer from Brisbane who'd ensure that the website layout is well-thought-out and provides the content.

In addition, the website should be easy to navigate. If a potential customer enters your website and can't find the navigation keys, such as the menu, they'll most likely leave. This affects your conversion rate. Also, the web designer can ensure enough white space between content to encourage readability and make the website presentable.

A great layout improves the website's aesthetic. Your website appears organised, and a potential customer can easily stay and sample your offer. Moreover, there'd be a great flow where a client can seamlessly move from one page to the next and eventually buy your goods and services.

6. Boosts conversion rate

You create a business website to have potential customers convert to loyal clients who purchase and recommend your products to others. Conversion also includes people who sign up for newsletters and subscriptions, an essential component of lead generation. One way to evaluate your website's performance is by considering the conversion rate.

The average conversion rate for organic traffic is about 16%, which is much higher than the conversion rate for paid ads. Thus, it'd help to design your site in a way that converts as many organic visitors as possible into customers.

You can improve the conversion rate of your website by doing the following:

a. Improve accessibility on the site

The primary purpose of creating a business website is to make your products and services reach a huge audience. Hence, your primary marketing strategy should be to make the business website accessible. If visitors have a problem accessing pages or services on your website, they'll likely leave and not return.

You can improve your website's accessibility by including the following:

Audio files and videos, (plus their transcripts) describing the services and products

Image alt texts for all the pictures used

Descriptions providing all necessary details

The purpose of improving accessibility to your website is to ensure that anyone can use it as easily as possible, whether they prefer reading, watching videos, or listening to audios.

b. Include communication tools

Another element that can help improve your conversion rate is having communication tools such as pop-ups. There are several marketing tools that you can discuss with your web designer in Brisbane to help make the website engaging with customers. Further, you can ensure that the design tool you use is customer friendly and wouldn't scare your customers into leaving.

For instance, if someone visits your website and scrolls through the description of a custom-made black t-shirt but leaves without purchasing anything. You can send them this pop-up message: "Looking for a custom-made black t-shirt? Click here for amazing offers." This message might prompt them to make a purchase.

c. Provide call-to-action (CTA) buttons

CTA buttons are a must-have for your business website because they contribute to the conversion rate of customers. When customers visit your site, CTA buttons should prompt them to take a certain action, such as buying or subscribing to a newsletter.

The CTA buttons should be cleverly integrated into the web design to ensure that they're persuasive enough to convince a visitor to proceed to the next step.

The web designer should consider the following when making CTA buttons for your website:

Make them visible

Use persuasive terms such as "Call us now" or "Download now."

Moreover, you should test the CTA buttons to ensure they work to avoid inconveniencing and probably losing clients.

7. Good web design improves site speed

The worst thing that can happen when you visit a website is to experience delay or drag. Most customers would leave a website once they experience a delay or a page fails to load. The average bounce rate for online business sites is 30.5%, and slow page load speed significantly increases the abandonment rate.

The bounce rate indicates the number of people who visit a website and leave without buying or subscribing to the services.

Ideally, a website should take less than four seconds to load. If a website takes longer, it'd affect the user experience and reduce the number of visits. Thus, the web design also focuses on fast loading speed as a marketing strategy. You can improve the website speed by considering the following:

Removing any unnecessary plugins

Caching your webpages

Reducing the size of images and videos on the website

Minimising JavaScript, HTML, and CSS

Selecting a performance-optimised hosting solution

You can find an experienced web designer in Brisbane to help make your web design consider speed.

8. Ensures your site has the requisite core web vitals

When creating a website for your business, you must include core web visuals which are crucial in online marketing and web development. Core web vitals are essential in the ranking of your website and consists of the following measurement metrics:

a. Cumulative layout shift (CLS)

You can measure the stability of your website by having a cumulative layout shift. The goal is to ensure that your website has a low CLS by including new user interface elements under the fold and creating a space for advertisements.

b. Large contentful page (LCP)

As discussed previously, your website should have a fast-loading speed, which you can measure using the LCP. A good LCP speed should be below 2.5 seconds. Once you've measured the speed of your website, you can find ways to improve it.

c. First input delay (FID)

Knowing the time visitors spend on your landing page before deciding to leave or continue is essential. If your website has a DID integrated into its design, it can measure visitors' time. You can then use the data to improve the website and boost the conversion rate.

Conclusion