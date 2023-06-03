The Greek islands you've probably never heard of

It's one of the selling points of Hydra - car and motorbike-free in a country where you're rarely far from traffic. It's often pitched as a novelty, a unique selling point to differentiate it from the other Greek islands. But after a couple of days exploring Hydra by foot, I am convinced it's more than just marketing spin. The relative silence creates a calmness that lulls you in. And, with most people getting around by foot, the pace of life slows down, stress dissipating as you realise the beautiful clock tower in the centre of the main town might as well be purely ornamental - nobody cares what time you do anything.