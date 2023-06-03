The Canberra Times

The Greek islands you've probably never heard of

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
June 4 2023 - 5:30am
Donkeys wait for riders on the car-free island of Hydra. Pictures by Michael Turtle
The clacking of the donkey's feet on the path startles me from my daydream. It's been so quiet. Even here on a coastal path, with the wind finally settled, all I was hearing - if I really tried - was the stillness. But now there's this bloody donkey.

Michael Turtle

Michael Turtle

Travel writer

Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.

