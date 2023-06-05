A revamped kitchen, a lick of fresh paint and new flooring helped add $266,000 to the value of an Evatt home in just three years.
Seven bidders registered for the auction of 24 Macdowell Street, Evatt, which sold for $951,000 on Saturday, CoreLogic records show.
The 1980s-built home sits on a 684-square-metre block and features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.
It had undergone substantial renovations since it last changed hands for $685,000 in mid-2020.
Before and after photos show a wall in the kitchen had been removed to open up the space, while the living rooms had been updated with new shutters, fresh carpets and paint.
The home's exterior was given a refresh with a modern grey colour for the roof and garage, while the backyard and gardens had also been tidied up.
Selling agent Tim McInnes of Timothy Road would not comment on the sale price but said there had been strong interest in the home.
"We had a really good campaign," he said.
"We had roughly about 80 groups [inspect] the house."
Among the seven registered bidders were a mix of first home buyers and families looking to upsize to a house.
Mr McInnes said while the renovations were a good selling point for the house, it was the location to nearby schools that appealed to buyers.
"Buyers, in general, are aware of the cost of renovating and they factor that into their offers," he said.
"But I think, ultimately, great positions are still a real draw card because in 10 years time it's about the location."
The median house price in Evatt was $860,000 in March, compared with $600,000 in 2020.
The Evatt home was one of three auctions the team at Timothy Road hosted at the weekend, all of which sold under the hammer.
Mr McInnes said there was no shortage of active buyers in Canberra right now.
"There's definitely a significant amount of buyers out there at the moment," he said.
"We're getting lots of inquiries. We're selling quite a lot pre-auction as well."
For the week ending Sunday, June 4, there were 81 auctions scheduled in the ACT, an increase on the previous week when 74 auctions were held.
CoreLogic's preliminary reporting shows Canberra auctions returned a 77 per cent clearance rate.
It was a strong result for the first weekend of winter, however auction activity is expected to fall this weekend due to the long weekend.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
