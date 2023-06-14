Helping to #FinishWaterWaste in Australia with Finish and OzHarvest partnership

Monique Llewellyn, OzHarvest, and Danielle Byrne, Finish celebrate the Finish and OzHarvest partnership. Picture supplied

Picture 24 Olympic swimming pools full of water. That's how much water is going to waste, when 200,000 kilograms of food is thrown away according to a food waste study by Food Innovation Australia Limited.



The same study revealed Australians waste 2.5 million tonnes of food, despite 70 per cent being perfectly edible.



Food production is the largest user of water in the Australian manufacturing sector making the reduction of waste vital for saving water.

What Aussies are also failing to realise is that our water waste footprint may also increase with every item of food we throw away.

For example, throwing away one burger wastes the same amount of water as a 90-minute shower.

To help solve this problem, Finish is donating $200,000 to OzHarvest to help the #finishwaterwaste initiative



This is the second year Finish and OzHarvest are partnering in conjunction with Woolworths.

"A huge amount of water goes into producing our food, this is such a precious resource which is wasted every time we throw good food away," OzHarvest founder and CEO Ronni Kahn AO said.



"It's so important for people to understand the value of food and to ensure they don't waste food at home.



"We're thrilled that Finish, with the support of Woolworths are raising awareness of this issue and supporting our cause."

OzHarvest Sustainability Project Manager Monique Llewellyn hopes the partnership will help people understand the value of food. Picture Supplied

Environmental security remains a constant issue in Australia and around the world.

In the past five years alone, the country has experienced extreme drought, widespread bushfires, extreme flooding, and continued environmental impacts of climate change.

"As we enter our second year of partnership, we are continuing our support of OzHarvest in preventing good food from going to waste, and in turn, saving millions of litres of water," Reckitt Hygiene Head of Customer Sustainability and Purpose Activation, Danielle Byrne, said.

"Water security is an ongoing issue for this country, with extreme weather events plaguing regional farmers.

"We urge all Australians to do their part in being more water conscious, whether that's supporting OzHarvest, eating leftovers in the fridge, or skipping pre-rinse of dishes.

"At the end of the day, every little bit counts."

Interested in reducing food waste at home? Try the OzHarvest Use It Up tips.

Use It Up is a simple habit based on behavioural research that will help you save food, save money and save the planet.

Firstly, create a shelf in your fridge and pantry so you can see what food needs using up (label anything close to expiry and leftovers or ingredients that need eating).

Then, make sure you cook the food that needs using up first, before you buy more.