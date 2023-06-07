The Canberra Times
Opinion

Max Jeganathan | Elections in Thailand, Timor-Leste, Nigeria show longing for freedom is strong

By Max Jeganathan
Updated June 7 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Freedom is the new black. Or has it always been that way? Every now and again - like a double-shot espresso in the morning - the project of liberalism gets a badly needed boost.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.