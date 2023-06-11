Grant Lovelock, an "accidental public servant", is among 18 Commonwealth bureaucrats recognised in the King's Birthday Honours this year with Public Service Medals.
Mr Lovelock, a first assistant secretary at the Department of Finance, was awarded the honour for his work on the APS Workforce Strategy and leadership of the Australian Public Service Academy.
Mr Lovelock began his APS career in 2004, as an APS1 in a skills policy team at the then Department of Education, Science and Training.
"I actually came in to do this while I thought about what I wanted to do when I grow up," Mr Lovelock said.
"And it turns out that I am an absolute convert, accidental public servant, but definitely a convert."
His Public Service Medal recognises his contribution to reforming the public service, including through the implementation of key recommendations made in the 2019 Thodey review.
"The opportunity when I was asked to go into the Commission to do strategy and then stand up the Academy, I mean, it really felt like an opportunity to do something that was so so needed," Mr Lovelock said.
"It's such a privilege to do in the APS, but also something that really felt like an opportunity to give back."
Mr Lovelock also welcomed the public sector's focus on reforming its capability and moving towards becoming a model employer.
"I'm just really excited that there's a focus now on how we build that capability and, and building a culture of curiosity and learning in the APS," he said.
"Not saying that hasn't existed, but there's a different focus, a really key prioritisation of that by our Secretaries Board."
The honours list also included former Department of Finance secretary Rosemary Huxtable, who was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia for her distinguished service to public administration.
Ms Huxtable served as the finance secretary between 2016 and 2022, and had also been a deputy secretary, as well as a deputy secretary in the former Department of Health and Ageing. She was recognised with the Public Service Medal in 2005.
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
