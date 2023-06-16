The Canberra Times
Hawken Street, Monash, home with six bedrooms and a water slide for sale

Brittney Levinson
Brittney Levinson
Updated June 16 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:00pm
A high-tech family home in Monash, with six bedrooms, a water slide and more than 200 programmed lights and sensors, has hit the market.

