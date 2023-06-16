A high-tech family home in Monash, with six bedrooms, a water slide and more than 200 programmed lights and sensors, has hit the market.
The Hawken Street property is likely to set a suburb record if it sells for its current price guide in the mid-$2 million range.
The residential price record for Monash, $1.82 million, was set in late-2021.
Owners Brett Smith and Sonia Marhaba Smith have spent the best part of a decade extending and renovating the home.
Mrs Smith bought the home in 2003 when the property was a much smaller, three-bedroom house built in the early 1980s.
A builder and developer himself, Mr Smith said the renovation was a "labour of love" that was completed in their spare time.
"That's included extending the property to what it is today and, basically, completely rebuilding the entire interior and exterior," he said.
Today, the home spans more than 300-square-metres of living space, plus a 121-square-metre garage and workshop.
It features an open-plan living and dining space, while the kitchen extends into an oversized butler's pantry. At the other end of the split-level home are six bedrooms, including three with en suites, plus additional living spaces.
But the backyard is the real showstopper of the property.
There's a heated pool and spa with a retractable shade, plus a water slide that is plumbed into the pool. On one end is a covered entertaining space and a fully equipped gym on the other.
The house, which sits on a 1267-square-metre block, is fully integrated with an Alexa control hub, allowing more than 200 lights, sensors and switches to be activated by voice.
The vision was to create a space for their large family to enjoy and to capitalise on the views of the Brindabellas.
"We've got four kids under 10 so it was very much about creating something that they could enjoy but also [so] we could see them from pretty much everywhere around the home," Mr Smith said.
"So they get out and play in a pretty safe environment with lots of activities and lots of things to entertain them."
The family are selling up to take up a new renovation project nearby.
"There was an intention to stay there longer but I get itchy feet when I'm not on the tools," Mr Smith said.
Josh Morrissey of Hive Property said there had been "hundreds of inquiries" and multiple offers since the property hit the market.
Most of the buyers were coming from Woden Valley and Canberra's inner-south, he said.
"[The owners have] basically built an inner-south property in the middle of Monash," he said.
Mr Morrissey said buyers were attracted to the location and elevation of the block, plus the quality of the build and the finishes.
"It's got everything that you could think of on your wish list. Even the kids have their own little garage," he said.
"If we all went into lockdown again, you could happily spend 12 months there and be pretty happy. It's got everything that you need."
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
