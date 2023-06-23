The Canberra Times

Novelist Mark Brandi captures small-town claustrophobia in new novel Southern Aurora

By Hanne Melgaard Watkins
June 24 2023 - 5:00am
Mark Brandi is drawn to the margins of society in his fiction. Pictures supplied
There's a line in Mark Brandi's newest book in which Jimmy, the protagonist, explains that he prefers cricket over footy because at least when you're fielding "you can look like you're part of something even when you're not".

