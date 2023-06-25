The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Public Eye

Public Eye: Dob in a colleague to National Anti-Corruption Commission, ATO says

Sarah Basford Canales
Miriam Webber
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Miriam Webber
Updated June 26 2023 - 6:19am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Taxation Office commissioner Chris Jordan says check in with a colleague, or dob them into the federal ICAC. Picture by Jeffrey Chan
Australian Taxation Office commissioner Chris Jordan says check in with a colleague, or dob them into the federal ICAC. Picture by Jeffrey Chan

With the National Anti-Corruption Commission opening its doors this Saturday, public servants and contractors with dodgy intentions should be trembling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.