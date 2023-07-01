It's from Tangalooma Island Resort that I board the helicopter flight, but also where I'll begin some of the other activities to fill my time until the ferry back to the city. Perhaps the most exhilarating experience is the ATV Quad Bike Tour, up into tracks through the sand dunes, swerving between trees and testing the limits of my adrenaline on the corners. Although that limit is quite low, I discover. Starting slow, wary of my ability to control the bike on the sand, I do at least settle into it over the course of an hour and start to appreciate the scenery as much as the adventure.