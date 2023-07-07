Adventure and limitless possibilities showcased at Canberra's newest festival, Uncharted Territory

First Kiss present by the University of Canberra is a mesmerising robotic dance where two arms with human faces perform a looped sequence, ending in an intimate, tender kiss. Picture EventsACT

This is branded content for the ACT Government.

Canberra's newest festival, Uncharted Territory launched on July 7 with an action-packed program of over 70 events across 10 days until July 16.

Uncharted Territory's diverse program of workshops, panel discussions, symposia, dance and music performances, art installations, experiences, networking opportunities and hands on activities celebrate creativity, experimentation and groundbreaking ideas.

Festival director Yolande Norris said the festival will showcase some of Canberra's most formidable minds and talents, share what is unique about Canberra, and tell the story of our contributions to national and international discourse.

"Uncharted Territory brings together creative thinkers, innovators and artists to generate and present original, purposeful and progressive ideas to push the boundaries of what is possible," Norris said.

"Whether these are worlds you walk in everyday, or subjects that ignite fresh curiosity, the Uncharted Territory program has something for everyone.

"With most events free to attend, the festival is a great opportunity to easily engage with new ideas or tap into new networks.

"There's a wealth of Canberran talent and creativity to be shared."

Lucie In the Sky. Picture David Kelly

Events will take place in and around the Australian National University's Kambri Cultural Centre, as well as various locations across the city.

Some events run for multiple days during the festival while others run just once. Most events are free but some do have an admission charge.

There are limited spaces available for many of the workshops, talks, performances and experiences, so bookings are recommended to ensure visitors don't miss out. View all the events and make your plan for the festival by exploring the program online.

Centre for the Public Awareness of Science. Picture EventsACT

Event highlights



Live music (admission charges apply)

Ainslie Salon: Midpoint - July 7 and 8 at Ainslie Arts Centre

The Halo is Shapeless - 7pm-8.3pm Friday July 14 from 7pm to 8.30pm at Kambri Cultural Centre

Shoeb Ahmad - 'Double checks against the corner' album launch - 7-9pm Saturday July 15 from 7pm to 9pm at Kambri Cultural Centre

Art installations

Something you have, something you know, something you are - a new artwork by Baden Pailthorpe commissioned for Uncharted Territory - on display in the Kambri precinct at ANU from July 7 to 16. There's also a panel discussion featuring the artist called ' Cyber and Culture' on Monday July 10 from 6pm to 7.30pm.

First Kiss: A Robotic Pas de deux - on display in the Kambri Cultural Centre foyer from 7-16 July - presented by the University of Canberra - witness a mesmerising robotic dance where two arms with human faces perform a looped sequence, ending in an intimate, tender kiss - admission free.

HYPERSPECTRAL - an immersive outdoor event showcasing diverse digital media, video and sound artworks responding to the theme 'rebirth' at Manuka Arts Centre on Saturday 15 July 15 from 5pm to 9pm (free event, registrations required).

Panel discussions

Will Sex Robots Get the Vote? Setting the Robotic Record Straight - Presented by University of Canberra - admission free, bookings required - Friday July 7 from 6.30pm to 8pm

Cyber and Culture panel discussion exploring cybersecurity, culture and the artwork Something you know, something you have, something you are - free to attend, bookings required - Kambri Cultural Centre, Monday July 10 from 6pm to 7.30pm

Dance with Drones: Rapport and Relationships - Tuesday 11 July from 4pm to 5.30pm, Admission free, registrations required.

From Stars to Sustainability: Exploring Space Innovation's Power to Transform Life on Earth - Tuesday July 11 from 4pm to 5.30pm, Admission free, booking required.

Assembly for the Future - admission charge, tickets on sale now - Tuesday July 11, 3-5pm.

Canberra Cyber Hub & UNSW Canberra's event series including Protecting Out Future: Securing the Digital Domain Cyber Career Symposium - July 13, 10.30am-6.30pm.

Found In Translation. Picture EventsACT

Experiences

University of Canberra's 'A Conversation with a Robot' - admission free, booking required for over 18s who'd like to take part in a research study.

The Waves - an experimental video work blending scientific, literary, queer histories with personal narratives - admission free, bookings recommended - Wednesday July 12 at 7pm

Stars in 3D - 3D challenges the status quo in the world first simulations of the universe in 3D presented by people with disability. Three performances across Saturday July 15 and Sunday July 16. Admission Charges apply.