Canberra Raiders star Grace Kemp admits that she shed tears over deciding to play NRLW at the height of her rugby union career.
Kemp is putting union to the side to devote herself to learning all she needs to know about rugby league.
"There's that option to go back to union, but at the moment I'm just loving being in this environment and taking everything in," Kemp said.
"I did have a lot of tears over it [the decision to join the Raiders]... rugby was my life."
The 22-year-old Brumbies star has reached the pinnacle in union, representing Australia at last year's Rugby World Cup, but she has now found a new home at the Raiders and is up for a fresh challenge.
"I still support those [Wallaroos] girls, but this is an opportunity I couldn't pass up, and once I saw the girls that were playing it got me even more excited," Kemp said.
Another Super W alum Ella Ryan is also adjusting well since switching over from rugby union to play for the Raiders, and is gearing up for her first season in NRLW.
A Canberra product, Ryan played for the Waratahs last season but was with the Brumbies three years before her NSW stint, and is grateful to be able to stay close to home.
"Being from Canberra I haven't had to move which has been good. I just live 20 minutes down the road," Ryan said.
"I've represented the ACT in a few rugby union tournaments but I think having a Raiders team... this was a big goal of mine ever since the word came Canberra will have a NRLW team."
The players are over a month into their pre-season training, ahead of their NRLW season-opener on July 23 against the Sharks in Cronulla.
The Raiders have the equal-most home games (five) in the NRLW with three double-header fixtures played on the same day as Canberra's NRL side.
"I found out the other day that we have standalone games and I nearly cried about it," Kemp said.
"That's amazing that we have been put in that spotlight with the whole of [Canberra] stadium for us.
"I've always played before a men's game, but I think just to have that backing from a club is super important and it's so special. I can't wait to see the crowd there when it's just us."
