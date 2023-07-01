The Canberra Times
Sunday Space | Measuring our magnetic universe

By Sarah Bradbury
Updated July 2 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 5:30am
An artist's depiction of Earth's magnetic fields. Picture Shutterstock
Magnetism is one of the fundamental forces of nature, and it's all around us. There are magnets in your microwaves, fridges, and headphones. Powerful magnets are used to perform some medical procedures like MRIs, and the fastest trains in the world use huge magnets on the bottom side of the train and on the tracks to make the trains float! These magnetic forces - the same ones that keep your favourite pictures stuck to your fridge - also surround the Earth, sun and every galaxy. Although these forces are invisible, we can still detect them.

