Magnetism is one of the fundamental forces of nature, and it's all around us. There are magnets in your microwaves, fridges, and headphones. Powerful magnets are used to perform some medical procedures like MRIs, and the fastest trains in the world use huge magnets on the bottom side of the train and on the tracks to make the trains float! These magnetic forces - the same ones that keep your favourite pictures stuck to your fridge - also surround the Earth, sun and every galaxy. Although these forces are invisible, we can still detect them.