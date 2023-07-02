The Canberra Times

'Stand with us': hundreds gather in Canberra to support Voice to Parliament 'yes' vote in referendum

By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated July 2 2023 - 7:22pm, first published 7:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ngunnawal Elder Aunty Violet Sheridan has called on Australians to "stand with us" on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament at a "yes" campaign event in Canberra on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.