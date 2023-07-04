The best digital marketing agencies in Melbourne

This is branded content.



A Research and Markets report published last March estimated that the global digital marketing industry is poised to triple in value, from USD$531 billion (AUD$782 billion) in 2022 to about USD$1.5 trillion (AUD$2.21 trillion) by 2030. Adjusting for the ongoing economic recovery from the COVID pandemic, the industry is projected to grow by 12.2% for the next seven years.

The report listed many drivers and trends, some of the most significant being the shift to digital platforms, new technologies like 5G networks, and the rise of influencers. Even if you haven't been paying close attention, you've probably noticed the buzz surrounding these developments. The pace at which they grow also stresses the consequences of getting left behind by the times.

Long story short: digital marketing is now a norm, and businesses must learn to harness it to stay ahead of competitors. This is especially true for those based in the Asia-Pacific region, slated to be as huge of a market as China and the U.S. In that region, Australia's digital marketing scene is in a good position to spearhead such growth.

Start by searching for the best digital marketing agency for your budget and needs. Melbourne, for instance, has a number of great options. In no particular order, these include:

1. Pursuit Digital

Search engine optimisation (SEO) is one of digital marketing's many lynchpins, but it struggles to reform its image. Despite search engine algorithms now penalising brute-force tactics such as keyword stuffing and link buying, some continue to misinform the public with false guarantees. It even gets claims like 'SEO is dead' from time to time.

Pursuit Digital, a relatively new entry in the market, aims to change that with its advocacy for data-driven and transparent SEO. It questions the value of traffic and keyword rankings, which the industry is currently built on. Instead, it focuses on more meaningful metrics like leads and sales, which can result in paying customers (known as conversions) with the right steps.

But SEO isn't the only thing that matters in the Pursuit Digital brand. For example, too many people design flashy websites without taking user experience into consideration. For this, it provides fully responsive templated websites and the content to go with them.

2. Bright Labs

Throughout its nearly two-decade existence, Bright Labs has helped clients generate a collective total of over AUD$110 million in revenue. Industry professionals know it for its commitment to user experience in website design. It has led to several of their clients' websites winning or being nominated for various awards.

The agency's work philosophy is enshrined in its registered trademark: 'Creating moments of magic.' The AUD$110 million revenue figure is one of a handful of achievements, which also includes helping a brick-and-mortar business earn six figures within four months and helping a school increase its enrolment rate.

Arguably the most successful of these so-called moments of magic is its work on a website for a Brisbane-based law firm. Bright Labs explained that it not only delivered a digital solution but also updated brand messaging and customer experience. Apart from receiving a Webby Award nomination, over 300 of the site's keywords ranked on the first page of Google.

3. 10 Feet Tall

A ten-foot-tall human may be unlikely in this lifetime, considering that the world's tallest living person is a little over eight feet. That didn't stop the founders of 10 Feet Tall from naming their agency that way. As goes their motto: 'We make brands stand 10 feet tall.'

Based in the upscale, art deco suburb of South Yarra, the agency benefits from being surrounded by shops, cafes, nightclubs, and other types of businesses. Inspiration is everywhere, allowing its team to 'go large' with its creativity and data-driven strategies.

To do this, 10 Feet Tall offers flexibility in various digital marketing services, from advertising to digital strategy. Contrary to popular culture, being a jack of all trades doesn't always suggest being a master of none - if anything, it's essential in today's fast-paced economy. Businesses won't be hard-pressed to look for multiple agencies when one offers everything they need.

4. Digital Rescue

It's normal to hesitate when something you want to buy costs an arm and a leg, digital marketing included. You can never know when that something's worth every penny until you've been using it for a while. Sometimes, it's worth it; other times, it's a total rip-off.

Regardless, Digital Rescue has made it clear that it isn't the right agency for those seeking rock-bottom rates at the expense of long-term quality investment. Otherwise, one rarely errs in hiring an agency that's been trusted for over 20 years, managed over 4,000 websites across a myriad of industries, and has dozens of five-star reviews on Google Reviews.

It takes pride in its CARE way of helping businesses achieve unparalleled growth, which entails:

Conversion: Achieve up to a triple-digit spike in conversion rates.

Advice: Conduct no-nonsense consultations for better, faster results.

ROI First: Discard anything that doesn't help improve revenue and growth.

Expertise: Know how competitors present themselves and how to outperform them.

This work ethic is visible in their web designs, relying less on enhancing visuals in exchange for functionality, SEO, and people-first content. After all, what good is a website if it doesn't aid the business in long-term growth?

5. Buzinga

Buzinga (not to be confused with Sheldon Cooper's catchphrase 'Bazinga') was established with one simple realisation: mobile is the future. According to the latest statistics, roughly 70% of the world owns at least one mobile device, 95% of which use it to access the internet. Mobile opens a world of business opportunities, which are too precious to miss out on.

As a result, Buzinga is heavily invested in mobile app development to the point that it remains the only Agency Agile-certified app development firm in Australia as of this writing. In other words, its staff has been trained in the art of customer collaboration and rapid response to any changes in implemented plans.

The apps it has designed have gained considerable renown since its clients rolled them out. Some apps became the most downloaded in the app stores overnight, while others earned awards from various niche industry associations.

Conclusion