Why should your business work with SEO specialists

SEO specialists can be your best asset in taking your business to the next level. Picture Shutterstock

In this competitive digital landscape, maintaining a solid online presence is paramount to the success of any business. But simply having a website isn't enough-it needs to be visible to your target market.



With over 1.8 billion websites on the internet (as of 2021), outperforming your competition requires an effective strategy. That's when search engine optimisation (SEO) comes in, positioning your brand on the first page of search engine results pages (SERPs) if done correctly.

SEO has become crucial for businesses to succeed. According to research, the global SEO market is predicted to reach USD$122.11 billion in the next six years (2028), registering a magnificent compound yearly growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecasted period. This statistic indicates how essential SEO is for businesses, big or small.

However, SEO is a complex and ever-evolving field. It needs in-depth research, implementation, and, more importantly, expertise. If you're not careful, your efforts might do more harm than good. Outsourcing SEO specialists can be your best solution. Here's why:

1. Improves your online visibility and rankings

Did you know that search engines conduct over 100k searches every second? That means businesses like yours have billions of opportunities to attract potential customers and make a profit. But with stiff competition, appearing on the top results can be challenging. Not until you employ an SEO specialist.

These professionals understand the technicalities and nuances of SEO-they know what it takes to make a website rank well on search engines. Here are some practices they'll implement to rank your website higher:

Comprehensive keyword research: This is the foundation for good SEO. It helps you identify the most searched terms in your industry and craft content around those popular phrases to improve your ranking in SERPs. SEO specialists will use various tools and measure the keyword's difficulty to determine which ones are worth targeting. They may combine short-tail and long-tail keywords with high search volume yet low competition.

Include keywords in meta tags: Page titles, descriptions, and headings are all part of meta tags. These elements tell search engines what your page entails. In other words, they serve as your website's first impression and should be descriptive but concise. SEO experts understand which words and phrases to include in the meta tags to make your site more visible to search results.

Develop an SEO-friendly website structure: Your website's architecture is crucial to SEO. Search engine bots need a well-defined structure to crawl your site quickly and easily. SEO professionals will create an organised and logical design for your pages that'll improve your website's crawling, indexing, and ranking. For example, they'll use breadcrumbs navigation, define proper hierarchies for each page, and create a sitemap. These steps will ensure all web pages are accessible to bots.

Monitor search engine algorithms: As mentioned, SEO doesn't remain static-algorithms are simultaneously changing and evolving. The strategy that works today may not be effective tomorrow. SEO professionals will keep an eye on the most recent updates to ensure that you still follow all guidelines set by search engines. This approach will prevent any potential penalties and maximise your site's visibility. In addition, they'll make use of data-driven insights to monitor your website's performance and adjust strategies accordingly.

Being visible on the first page for relevant searches can increase website traffic, leads, and sales. There's nothing better than having an SEO expert in your corner to help you attain this goal.

2. Helps you establish authority and trust

Search engines want users to find the most relevant and authoritative information about a specific topic. That's why, for any website to rank higher, it requires to meet these criteria. SEO professionals use methods to ensure that your website is found as the go-to resource for any queries related to your industry.

Take a look at some techniques SEO specialists will do:

Research and build quality backlinks: Link building is a fundamental SEO practice that involves earning links from other websites. This strengthens your site's overall link profile and helps drive more traffic. SEO experts will implement guest blogging and link reclamation techniques to build high-quality backlinks.

Produce and optimise content creation: Did you know that the average attention span for readers on a particular content is eight to nine seconds? That's pretty short. But it's not about the reader's patience but the content's quality. An SEO specialist can grab readers' attention by creating informative and engaging content that focuses on user intent. They'll also create on-page and off-page content that's search-engine friendly and resonates with your target audience. Above all, they'll optimise your content by adding relevant-rich keywords, internal links, and multimedia elements.

Regularly check broken links: Broken links are created when you delete, change, or move web pages or structures without providing a redirect command. As such, it'll significantly impair user experience and reduce your site's SEO value. SEO experts will frequently check broken links, find the source of the problem, and fix it immediately. This helps to improve your website's ranking and overall performance.

Eliminate duplicate content: Duplicate content reduces your site's credibility and visibility, as search engines will get confused about which content version to rank. SEO professionals can assist in identifying and removing any duplicate content using canonical tags, robots.txt files, and 301 redirects. This will clear up any clutter and help search engines to crawl your website optimally.

Establishing your business as a well-respected brand in the online world isn't an easy feat. But hiring an SEO specialist can put you on the right track, build authority, and establish trust among your target market. With their strategic approach and industry knowledge, getting maximum visibility in search results won't be a problem anymore.

3. Boosts user experience

According to a recent report, 80% of consumers will abandon a brand or website for a bad experience. That means user experience (UX) plays a vital role in SEO as search engines like Google reward sites that provide positive UX. The same research shows that spending time on improving this area can have an impressive return on investment (ROI), approximately USD$100 for every USD$1 spent. This figure shows how crucial it is to get the user experience right.

Working with SEO specialists can make this process easy. They'll use several methods, such as:

Enhancing page speed and load time: Nobody likes a slow website. In fact, consumers expect websites to load within two to three seconds; otherwise, they'll hit the back button and move on to competitors. SEO specialists will employ methods including compressing image sizes, minifying and combining code, and leveraging browser caching to decrease page loading time.

Making a website mobile-friendly: There are 5.03 billion internet users worldwide, and 92.1% of them access the web via mobile devices. SEO experts will create a mobile-friendly design and use responsive web design (RWD) to make your site look professional and work optimally on various devices. They'll also ensure that your website is compatible with different screen sizes and browsers. Ultimately, these measures will improve user experience and help you gain more organic traffic.

A seamless and intuitive user experience is one of the primary factors in SEO, and an experienced SEO agency is your go-to partner to help you achieve this goal.

4. Saves time and increases efficiency

As a business owner or marketer, you have a lot on your plate. From carrying out market research and managing campaigns to designating resources and overseeing daily operations, there's a lot that needs to be done. Adding SEO to your to-do lists can quickly become overwhelming. That's why it's best to leave it to SEO specialists who can take care of the entire process effectively and efficiently.

These professionals have the knowledge and experience to develop a well-thought-out plan and practices to bring out the best results. Working with them can also save you time and money as they have a wealth of resources. You can rely on their expertise, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your business and achieve success in the long run.

What to look for in an SEO sompany

Now that you've learned why your business needs an SEO professional, it's time to find the right partner.

However, it can be challenging to determine the best one with so many agencies available. In fact, the global SEO services industry is expected to reach USD$103,236.2 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 17.2%. This data shows that hiring an SEO team needs a lot of thought and consideration, as it can make or break your business's success.

To narrow down your search, here are the qualities you should look for in a potential SEO company:

Critical thinking: SEO isn't a one-size-fits-all discipline. A reliable SEO agency should be able to think critically about your business and develop a customised strategy based on your needs.

Analytical skills: Your potential SEO partner must be able to analyse and draw meaningful insights from it. That means they'll keep track of key performance indicators and use the data to identify areas for improvement.

Flexibility: As the search engine's trends and algorithms evolve, SEO professionals must adjust their tactics accordingly. Thus, your chosen company should be flexible and willing to make changes when necessary.

In-depth technical knowledge: It's no secret that SEO involves complex technical elements. That said, look for an SEO specialist with comprehensive knowledge not just in the basic SEO tasks but in various aspects such as web development, schema markup, content writing, and related areas.

Strategic vision: A trustworthy SEO agency should have a solid vision and be able to outline the steps needed to reach its goals. They should also be organised, detail-oriented, and have an eye for opportunities.

Transparent reporting: You want nothing more than to get an honest report on the progress of your SEO project. Work with a company that can provide regular, transparent reports on the work they're doing. That's the only way to get an accurate picture of how successful their efforts are.

These are just a few qualities to consider when hiring an SEO specialist. Remember to work with a company that shares your brand's vision and goals.

