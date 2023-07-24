Travelrite cruise takes you from Singapore to Cape Town

The exotic tropical island of Mauritius. Picture Shuttertstock

This is branded content for Travelrite.

Sleek and contemporary, the Queen Victoria cruise ship, will be your home for almost three weeks on this glorious tour from Singapore to Cape Town.



The fun begins in the modern metropolis of Singapore taking in historic China Town and the delightful Orchid Garden.



The first stint at sea will be a three days, plenty of time to check out QV's many facilities including gourmet restaurants, swimming pools, casino, theatres, cinema, health spa and seven bars.



This ship continues a cruising tradition from the 1930s which encapsulates good service and luxury in the tradition of the great Queen Mary, Queen Elizabeth 2 and Queen Mary 2 - an experience to be savoured and remembered.



Docking in Colombo, Sri Lanka, a visit to Pinnewala Elephant Orphanage is a must. You can sit back and relax onboard for the next four days and nights before the surreally beautiful and fascinating island of Mauritius is reached.



Situated in the Indian Ocean, the island and it's capital Port Louis has a history synonymous with pirates, aspects of which still linger today.



Spend time marvelling at the Pamplemousses Gardens with its giant water lilies as well as the generally stunning scenery of Mauritius and its white sandy beaches.



Giant water lilies on the paradise island of Mauritius. Picture Shutterstock

Another stretch of four days at sea is yours to enjoy during which you can be entertained by musical performances, ship sports and even lectures on an array of topics.



Sailing past the southern tip of Madagascar, the ship makes a morning arrival at Port Elizabeth in South Africa. Travelling north the group are headed for Addo Elephant Park, one of the larger national parks in South Africa.



A safari through the park is an opportunity to see in their natural habitat some of Africa's most magnificent beasts including elephants, lions, rhinos and so much more.



Back on deck, there is another day at sea before Cape Town is reached. No tour of Cape Town is complete without viewing the imposing Houses of Parliament, the Victoria and Alfred dock and the Bo-Kaap area, where Cape Malays live in brightly coloured cube houses.



A cable car to the top of Table Mountain displays Table Bay, the city and sea beyond in a most memorable way. The final day of sightseeing is a full day tour to the Cape of Good Hope and Cape Point, the most south-westerly tip of Africa and an area steeped in myth and legend.



At the Cape visit the famous lighthouse built in 1860. On the way explore Simons Town, a quaint coastal town full of Victorian buildings, unique streets and walkways and a fascinating history.



The choice is now yours to head home or, if you want more of South Africa, stay for the extension tour that takes in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe and Chobe National Park, Botswana.



Hold the dates of March 25 to April 14, 2024 for this magical holiday adventure from Travelrite and The Senior newspaper.

