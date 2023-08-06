The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/National Sport News

FIFA Women's World Cup: Hayley Raso's rise from Canberra to Matildas star

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
August 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Raso is set to play a starring role for the Matildas in their round of 16 clash on Monday night. Picture Getty Images
Hayley Raso is set to play a starring role for the Matildas in their round of 16 clash on Monday night. Picture Getty Images

The way most people pick out Hayley Raso from the nosebleed section is the ribbon in her hair. For a coach, it's the legs moving so quickly "her poor little brain is trying to catch up with what she's doing next".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from National Sport News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.