Learn about journalism and growing vegies

When Emily's beautiful cousin Aspen goes missing somewhere in the Outback, no one seems to take it seriously, not even the police. After all, Aspen has a history of drug use and a string of broken relationships to her name. Emily's search takes her south of Darwin to every road stop and tourist trap she can find. The only person who turns up is her ex-husband Ben. But there is a violent killer on the loose, a man the media have dubbed "The Outback Killer" - and after two brazen attempts on Emily's life, it soon becomes clear that someone wants Emily gone too.