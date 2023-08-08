The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

'We used to have a dessert after a meal, not anymore': how Canberrans are adjusting to soaring living costs

Adrian Rollins
Natalie Vikhrov
By Adrian Rollins, and Natalie Vikhrov
Updated August 8 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberrans have pulled back sharply on their spending amid a nationwide downturn in the purchase of discretionary goods and services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.