The history of AAIG: Everything you need to know

Let's take a deep dive into the beginnings of AAIG, its products, acquisitions and company history. Picture Shutterstock

Amalgamated Australian Investment Group (AAIG) is a company dedicated to bringing accessible and supportive investment tools to the global community.

AAIG offer various investment resources, such as ready-made investment portfolios and investing reports, and work together to bring knowledge and support to their clients and users on board.

What is AAIG and what products do they offer?

AAIG is a private equity firm that was established in 2009. Bringing together the different facets of the financial industry, AAIG has made a wide range of strategic acquisitions and offers financial products and technologies for investors and AAIG shareholders to utilise.

With a diversified portfolio of established companies under AAIG management, including the Australian Stock Report (ASR) and Ascot Securities, growth is this enterprise's main focus. AAIG incubated HALO Technologies under their umbrella until its recent IPO last year on the ASX. The development of these businesses increases their market share and long-term value, meaning that their clients and investors can reap the benefits.

The amalgamation of these financial businesses into one investment group provides access to all markets as well as the most innovative financial products with seamless trade execution through a single access point. For wholesale, institutional and private clients, AAIG offers in-depth and diverse investment tools.

What companies exist under AAIG's portfolio?

AAIG's portfolio contains a collection of trusted financial services businesses which together offer comprehensive advice, expertise and products across a wide range of sectors. As a result, wholesale, institutional and private clients can all be serviced. Services offered include specialist online stockbroking, financial planning, wealth management, corporate advisory, taxation and insurance.

Group companies

Australian Stock Report

Australian Stock Report uses quality equity research to distribute information to a circulation base of 250,000 readers. Clients include traders, investors and trustees of self-managed super funds.

ASR Wealth Advisers

ASR Wealth Advisers provides general advice and dealing services to a wide range of clients. Its services range from domestic and international equities, managed funds, corporate advisory services, and trade execution.

Ascot Securities

Ascot Securities provides general advice and dealing services to a wide range of clients. Its services range from domestic equities, corporate advisory services, one-off share sales and trade execution.

APSEC Funds Management

APSEC Funds Management is the investment manager for a registered investment scheme. This scheme was created with the primary objective of generating strong capital and income returns across all investment cycles.

Australian Investment and Insurance Group

Australian Investment and Insurance Group is an ASFL, Financial Planning firm and Dealer Group. It uses a traditional personal advice model to deliver financial planning services to clients. It also offers compliance services to wholesale and B2B dealer groups.

HC Securities

HC Securities provides general advice and dealing services in securities. It is a corporate authorised representative No 297316 of AAIS AFSL.

MIRS Analytics

MIRS Analytics offers business analytics software development and corporate accounting services. It helps to provide crystal-clear visibility of complex financial networks.

Partners

HALO Technologies

HALO Technologies is a leading global provider and developer of financial services and technology. It utilises expert knowledge and superior technology to bring advanced tools to everyday investors.

DomaCom Australia

DomaCom operates an investment platform. It will use the latest technology and equity concepts to allow investors to enter the fractional property market.

Success Publishing

Success Publishing is a Sydney-based media business that will publish Forbes Australia under licence. It was founded by an established entrepreneurial group, Success Global Media.

Resilient Fund Managers

Resilient Fund Managers operates in the open-ended investment companies sector. Founded in 1990, it was acquired by HALO Technologies in 2023.

AAIG and its history

To understand where AAIG hopes to go in the future, we must look into its past. Since its inception in 2009, AAIG has worked to develop an impressive portfolio of financial services operators, aiming to offer a holistic approach to growing wealth for a wide range of clients.

2009

AAIG is established, aiming to bring together the fragmented financial services industry.

2011

APSEC Funds Management (Atlantic Pacific Australian Equity Fund) is created and AAIG acquires Ascot Securities.

2012

AAIG develops its portfolio by acquiring Australian Investment Insurance Group (AIIG).

2014

Australian Stock Report and HC Securities are acquired and Ascot Securities becomes a market participant.

2015

ASR Wealth Advisers is launched, offering investment advice and dealing services to a wide range of clients.

2016

HALO Technologies is founded, providing leading knowledge and technology to all kinds of investors.

ASR Wealth Advisers launches Income and Options Report products, providing effective and digestible information to users.

2017

MIRS Analytics is acquired, offering business analytics software development and corporate accounting services.

2019

Macrovue, a next-generation investment platform, is acquired.

2019-20

ASR Wealth Advisers significantly expands its offerings, with ETF, US Equities, Investing and Trading Reports.

2020-21

HALO Technologies acquires a strategic interest in fractional investing platform DomaCom.

2022

HALO Technologies lists on the Australian Stock Exchange, securing investment for future growth.