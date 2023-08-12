The stage is set for the Matildas to go all the way after their heartstopping triumph over France, winning the penalty shootout 7-6.
On Saturday night in Brisbane the darlings of Australian sport reached their first semi-final in Women's World Cup history, and as experts agree there's never been a better time for the Matildas to claim the iconic silverware, it's all up to them now.
Skipper Sam Kerr is smiling, fit and firing, even if coming off the bench.
Coach Tony Gustavsson has clearly unlocked the lethal counter-attacking style he's been aiming for since taking on the job in 2020.
And Australia is hosting this Women's World Cup, with the semi-final and final both set to be played in Sydney, so there's nothing like a green and gold-clad army cheering them on home turf to get the 'Tillies' over the line.
The Matildas showed another dozen reasons they can get the job done in 2023 with their gritty display against Les Bleues.
With that, the nation is one step closer to a public holiday, as promised by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, too, and if that's not reason enough to get on board the bandwagon - what is?
Pre-game on Seven's coverage Matildas legend Heather Garriock predicted the midfield tussle would be the "key battle" in the match, and she was not wrong.
It was a heated opening half hour in the match, and not because of the humid 22-degree temperature in Brisbane with both sides unafraid to get physical.
France had the best chances in the first half with two shots on target to Australia's one. Only a desperate dive from French defender Elisa De Almeida kept Mary Fowler from scoring in the 41st minute with a seemingly wide-open goal.
At the half former Matilda Elise Kellond-Knight summed up the tense situation perfectly: "It's sitting on a knife's edge. It's like watching a chess game." But which team would make the game-changing move?
Gustavsson sent out his queen, Kerr, in the 55th minute and she had an instant impact, making the cross for Hayley Raso to fire off a thunderbolt saved by French goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.
France wrestled back momentum to put the Matildas against the ropes and build the tension, but Kerr and Foord still looked dangerous.
Foord went down in a rough challenge in the penalty area but the referee let play continue. Fowler had another golden chance but hit it straight at the goalkeeper.
After 94 minutes, the nailbiting nil-all deadlock couldn't be broken.
In extra time, the physicality went up a notch, with Foord's shirt tugged from a French corner that should have been a goal kick. The ball went into the net but the whistle was promptly blown.
Another key move was made when striker Cortnee Vine replaced Raso and her speed very nearly delivered the breakthrough.
Glovewoman Mackenzie Arnold then stood tall at the back with three cracking saves in the second term of extra time.
When 125 minutes had expired, the dreaded penalty shootout began.
Arnold did her bit saving Selma Bacha's attempt, but freshly-subbed-on French 'keeper Solene Durand did the same to repel Steph Catley's strike. Foord, Kerr and Fowler made no mistake.
Arnold made yet another save, but on the spot herself she pushed it wide. Katrina Gorry, Ellie Carpenter and Tameka Yallop kept their nerve, and Arnold made a clutch save - twice - after coming off the line early. Durand then denied Clare Hunt but Vicki Becho couldn't back it up for France.
Up stepped Sydney FC forward Vine, and into the right corner she scored to seal the Matildas a semi-final berth, and spark nationwide celebrations.
AUSTRALIA 0 drew with FRANCE 0. Australia won 7-6 on penalties.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
