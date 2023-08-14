The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Commonwealth Bank figures show how people are responding to changing economic conditions

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
August 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Households are spending up on major events and experiences like the FIFA Women's World Cup and the Barbenheimer phenomenon while simultaneously cutting back sharply on haircuts, travel, new clothes and other discretionary purchases as they adjust to the increasing pressure on family budgets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.