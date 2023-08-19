A hot summer holiday alternative? Czech!

The Czech Republic is dotted with castles and one of the most spectacular is Kromeriz, not just for its elegant design or exquisite gardens, but because of what it holds inside. Its rooms are filled with one of the country's best art collections, as well as priceless artefacts like historic coins and manuscripts from Mozart and Beethoven. Walking through its grand halls, you'll find new delights around each corner, from the tens of thousands of books in the library to the games room with walls covered in horned hunting trophies.