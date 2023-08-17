The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

APS bonuses fall, as Katy Gallagher welcomes gender pay gap decline

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
August 17 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Women, Finance and the Public Service Katy Gallagher said the APS was 'leading the way' on closing the gender pay gap. Picture by Karleen Minney
Minister for Women, Finance and the Public Service Katy Gallagher said the APS was 'leading the way' on closing the gender pay gap. Picture by Karleen Minney

The number of federal public servants receiving performance bonuses plummeted by 30 per cent in 2022, and by 69 per cent for senior officials, a new Public Service Commission report has revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.