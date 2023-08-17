The Canberra Times
Vietnam veteran Barbara Sutherland treated Vietnamese civilians

By Peter Brewer
August 18 2023 - 5:30am
Amid the uniforms, parades and services to mark the 50th anniversary of the end to the Vietnam War, two civilian women will be sitting quietly in the stands, reflecting on how different their role was during the conflict.

