The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

What women's sport has given me, and why more support is needed

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated August 18 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When I first started playing football, my coach smoked during the half-time team talk, I can't recall ever getting changed in a changeroom and I learned quickly to carry a spare roll of toilet paper for when there wasn't any.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.