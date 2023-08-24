The Canberra Times
Voice to Parliament

Voice referendum: will you vote Yes or No? Take our reader survey

August 25 2023 - 12:01am
When Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announces in South Australia on August 30 the date of the Indigenous Voice referendum, it will start more than a month of formal campaigning by the Yes and No sides.

