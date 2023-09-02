It's worth also making your way into the modern part of Kyneton where you'll find the Country Cob Bakery, the official winner of Australia's Best Pie for 2023. The bakery has won several times in the past few years but this time it was the fish amok pie that took out gold. The pastry-encrusted version of a traditional Cambodian curry had some stiff competition against the usual beef flavours but if I've learned anything from my time here, it's that innovative new uses for old housings is just what people are looking for, whether it's a pie, a pub, or a motel.