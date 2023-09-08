The Canberra Times
Review

Thaw by Dennis Glover - A cautionary tale of fire and ice that fails to deliver a punch

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
September 9 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author Dennis Glover has taken on the Scott expedition in his latest novel. Picture supplied
Author Dennis Glover has taken on the Scott expedition in his latest novel. Picture supplied
  • Thaw, by Dennis Glover. Black Inc, $34.99

There was a time when the destruction and mayhem conjured in disaster stories like Deep Impact, The Day After Tomorrow and The Towering Inferno - seemed reassuringly remote in terms of time, place or odds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.