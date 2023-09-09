Other visitors are catching the transfer to the Skywalk, the glass-bottomed path that juts out about 280 metres above the valley floor. But at about $40 just to walk on the platform (and with poor planning meaning I don't have time for the expedition in the snow bus), I instead choose to hike by myself up to the foot of the Athabasca Glacier. Up close, it gets even colder, with the bitter wind rushing down the icy glacier and right into me like pins. But even as I turn numb, I feel more than I have all day, connected to the ancient landscape where time is almost frozen.