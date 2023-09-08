The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

War memorial takes Ben Roberts-Smith portraits off display, doubts over return

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated September 8 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian War Memorial has removed Ben Roberts-Smith's portraits from public display as part of renovations and it is uncertain whether they will return.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.