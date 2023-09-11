Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, suit many lifestyles and uses

Samsung's new foldable phone range has unique features sure to impress even the most discerning of customers. Picture supplied

Nowadays, almost everyone has a mobile phone that they carry with them wherever they go.

Some might use their device just for calls or messages, while for others, their phone is a pocket-sized tool that enables them to work from anywhere or capture memories and create content on the fly.

Samsung's new foldable range goes one step further with unique features sure to impress even the most discerning of customers.

Read on to explore how Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, can suit a range of different lifestyles and uses.

Content creators and budding photographers

Capture images from creative new angles thanks to FlexCam, a versatile, hands-free camera experience offered with the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5.

The large cover screen or Flex Window of the Galaxy Z Flip5 makes taking high-quality selfies a snap with the rear camera. Have you ever had a friend take your photo and wished you could see what you looked like while the photo was being taken? Well now you can with Dual Preview, which displays the rear camera view on the Flex Window and Main Screen, so both the photographer and subject can see the image being captured.

Shooting group videos is a breeze with Super Steady mode and Auto framing, which uses AI to make sure everyone is in the frame. Using Quick View in the Flex Window, you can browse and delete photos and videos or add to favourites without unfolding your phone.

Multi-taskers

Taking notes for work, class or life in general? Want to read an article on a larger screen and then jump back to another app quickly? The Galaxy Z Fold5 lets you easily do all that and more; it's your ticket to new levels of everyday productivity.

The Taskbar is a useful tool that you can find on Galaxy Z Fold5, allowing you to manage your favourite apps, work and switch between them, and more. 1]

With two-handed drag and drop, you can easily move files and images between apps. Simply long-press the image you want with one finger, then use your other hand to find and select the app or folder you want to move it to.

The pop-up view feature allows you to open apps as a pop-up window. Users can even keep an app running in the background, like a chat screen, while watching a video in full screen. It makes multitasking easy while you're using your phone for other things.[2]

Gamers

From its large 7.6-inch main screen to its fast processing power, the Galaxy Z Fold5 provides an immersive gaming and entertainment experience on a hand held device.



Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor,[3] the Galaxy Z Fold5 can comfortably handle marathon gaming sessions with vividly clear graphics with its advanced cooling system that dissipates heat more intelligently for less lag and virtually no drop in performance.



[1] Taskbar must be turned on under settings. Taskbar feature supported on the Main Screen only.

[2] Some apps may not support multitasking.