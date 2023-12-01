Change your superannuation strategy and be better off

One of the most important factors in how long your money will last is the net rate of return you achieve on your portfolio after fees and taxes. Over the last 10 years the average balanced accumulation fund has returned 7.2% a year, and the average balanced pension fund 8%. This means a person with $500,000 in super can get an extra 0.8% return by switching to pension mode. That's about $4000 a year, which is not to be sneezed at, and would be a good strategy for many retirees. But as I stressed before, this is not a "one size fits all" strategy.

