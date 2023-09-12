The Canberra Times
Jack Wighton guilty of biting Tyson Gamble in NRL elimination final

By Jasper Bruce
Updated September 12 2023 - 8:55pm, first published 8:33pm
Jack Wighton has been found guilty of biting in the elimination final against Newcastle. Picture AAP
South Sydney recruit Jack Wighton has received a three-match ban after being found guilty of biting Newcastle five-eighth Tyson Gamble in Canberra's elimination-final loss.

