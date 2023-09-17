The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Thousands march in support of a Voice to Parliament

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated September 17 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberrans were urged to look past misinformation on the referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament at a "yes" campaign march on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.