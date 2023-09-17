Canberrans were urged to look past misinformation on the referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament at a "yes" campaign march on Sunday.
About 5000 people attended the Walk for Yes event in Canberra, three times as many as the organisers expected.
University of Canberra pro vice chancellor indigenous leadership Professor Maree Meredith said the voice would be an important step to close the eight-year life expectancy gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
"I urge my fellow Australians to look past the misinformation, the negative commentary, the hate and embrace a positive future," Professor Meredith said on the National Library lawns before the walk to Parliament House.
The event attracted a wide range of supporters, including families with young children, unions and "Liberals for yes" members.
One man carried a sign urging people to vote "no".
Australian National University students Charlotte Hurn, Nihar Janjua and Ell Lappin said they were passionate about the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
"Especially as uni students and as young people, it's really hard for us to project our opinions and our voices and support people who need it when we don't have the same sort of money and standpoint in government... So I think it's really important for us to be here," Ms Lappin said.
Ms Hurn said she felt very well-informed about how the constitution worked.
Ms Janjua said she listened to constitutional experts to inform her opinion on the voice.
"I think it's more important to listen to the communities that it's coming out of rather than all of the opinions of people that have very little to do with the actual active change that is happening," she said.
Beth Johnston said she saw awful living conditions while working in Indigenous communities in Alice Springs.
"Reducing the gap is just not happening. Some things have changed, like more kids are finishing in year 12, and so on. But there's so many things that have not been achieved," Ms Johnston said.
She said the Voice would be the first step to make a difference long term but treaty and truth telling were also important.
Jed Johnson and Iain Fyfe from climate activist organisation CANsign brought their 1934 Dodge to the walk along with signs they had made.
The pair thought it was fitting for a historic car be present at a historic moment in Australia's history.
"It's important that this gets up. We won't get another chance," Mr Fyfe said.
Mr Johnson said injustices against First Nations people were recent and not confined to the history books.
"We don't want to see the country set back another 50 years," Mr Johnson said.
"Yes" campaign coordinator for the electorate of Canberra Katia Taylor came dressed as one of Canberra's iconic bus stops.
"It's time that Indigenous Australians are represented in the Constitution and that we actually listen to them on matters that affect them," Ms Taylor said.
Australians have four weeks to decide how they will vote in the referendum on October 14.
