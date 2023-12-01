How much money will I need for a comfortable retirement ?

Remember too that a major plank of our current retirement income system is that at least a part age pension will be available for most retirees. Think about a couple, both aged 70, with $420,000 in superannuation and $30,000 in assets such as furniture and motor vehicles. Their super would be given a deemed value of $286 a fortnight, which is below the $360 a fortnight they can earn before they start to lose some pension under the income test. They are also under the asset test threshold, so would be entitled to a full pension of almost $43,000 a year, indexed.

