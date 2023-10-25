This Scandi silhouette is a must visit

The Little mermaid statue in Copenhagen. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Travelrite.

Scandinavia and the Baltic region come into sensational focus as you cruise the Baltic Sea on ship Celebrity Silhouette, docking at many of the countries with a shoreline on this waterway.

Join Travelrite International and The Senior Newspaper, as the journey begins in the city of canals and bicycles, Amsterdam. Free time in Amsterdam can be spent at any of its major art or historical attractions.

Embark the Celebrity Silhouette the following morning for a 5pm cruise start. The ship begins its route into the Baltic Sea, a body of water known for its low salinity and abundant sea life.



Germany is the first of many countries on the itinerary. A quick trip inland to Berlin to visit the Brandenburg Gate, Check Point Charlie, the Reichstag and other notable landmarks is well worth the effort.

After a day at sea, the ship arrives at Gdansk, Poland, a city lovingly restored after being devastated during World War II. Rebuilt to replicate its former glory, a must see is St Mary's Church, the world's largest brick temple.

Gdansk, Poland. Picture Shutterstock

From Gdansk to Visby in Sweden, the capital of Gotland island and the major medieval town in Scandinavia, known for its quaint cobblestone streets, iconic houses and its 13th century city walls.

The capital of Estonia, Tallinn also has cobblestone streets and the most enchanting gingerbread-style architecture. Enjoy the Toompea, the Old Town, The Viru Gate and Raekoja Plats.



Stockholm, Sweden, has many waterways and an archipelago to the east, ensuring it the title of 'Venice of the North'. See for yourself the many beautiful buildings and cultural treasures this cities 750-year history has produced.

Dream your way to the next destination, Copenhagen, Denmark. Start with a guided tour of the city. Hang with royalty, including our very own Princess Mary, at Amalienborg Palace, home of the royal family since 1794.

Just about everyone who visits Copenhagen goes to see The Little mermaid statue. Picture Shutterstock

A visit to Copenhagen must include the Little Mermaid as well as a stop in Nyhaven, known for its old sailing ships.

Outside of Copenhagen Frederiksborg Castle, now the National History Museum, sits in the centre of Hillerod. Set on three islets and surrounded by a large lake, Baroque Garden and landscaped gardens, it is a marvellous way to spend a morning.



Having looped the Baltic Sea, the ship arrives again in Belgium, where the group disembark and travel south to Bruges. Along the way there will be a stop in Antwerp, a port city on the River Scheldt.



Once in Bruges, renowned for its canals, cobbled streets and medieval buildings, you will see why this UNESCO World Heritage-listed city is considered one of the most beautiful in Europe.

Australian War Memorial at Villers-Bretonneux. Picture Shutterstock

Departing Bruges, the Australian War Memorial at Villers-Bretonneux, France, is a late highlight of the tour as is the grave from which the Unknown Soldier was exhumed, the Australian National Memorial and the new Sir John Monash Centre.

Be sure to organise holidays for August 13 to September 1, 2024.