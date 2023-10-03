Adam Liaw is back with his latest guide to cooking for the whole family, 7 Days of Dinner.
This colourful kitchen companion captures the diversity of how Australians eat and cook today, with spins on Asian hits including sesame chilli noodles, Mexican-inspired dishes like beef and bean taco rice, plus a range of fast favourites from Norwegian hot dogs to Cuban macaroni.
The collection keeps the ideas coming with a theme for every day of the week, featuring more than 80 recipes taken from the set of his hit SBS series The Cook Up.
Fish tacos have a long history in Mexico, but the popular modern fish taco of crisp fish, cabbage, a creamy dressing and lime rocketed out of Baja, California, in just the past 50 years or so. This version uses frozen fish fingers, but you could also use pieces of fish fried in a homemade beer batter if you feel more energetic.
Tip: This fish taco might not be traditional, but the salsa roja is a fairly authentic staple Mexican condiment that can be used for just about any Taco Tuesday purpose. I have, however, added a cheeky bit of chipotle.
Serves 4.
This is a variation of a recipe my grandmother made for us often when I was a child, usually with pork spare ribs. This version with crispy chicken strips is a favourite of my children now.
Tip: Double-frying keeps things crispy. The first fry cooks the meat and releases moisture. But the second fry removes any moisture from the coating for a crisp end result.
Serves 6.
Thinly sliced meats are very commonly used in Asian cooking for stir-frying, soups, hotpot and many other things. Look for meats in Asian butchers or in the freezer section of an Asian grocer (the meat is often frozen so it can be sliced thinly or can be found pre-sliced). Meat specifically for Asian cooking can also be found in everyday supermarkets. It cooks fast, which makes it a great choice for a quick meal.
Tip: To make 1 tbsp shiitake powder I blend two to three dried shiitake mushrooms in a high speed blender until they form a fine powder.
Serves 8.
Rather than being thrown away, the apple skins form a delicious sugary, appley crust with the raw (demerara) sugar on top of this no-stress cake. This is simple, rustic cooking - use any kinds of apples you like.
Tip: Whipped sour cream is great for serving with cakes because even though it's sweetened, the sour cream helps thicken the mixture and gives it body and creaminess more like double cream, but without making it too heavy or cloying.
To make the whipped sour cream, combine the ingredients in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, then whisk to a soft whipped-cream consistency.
Serves 6.
