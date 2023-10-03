Combine the chicken with the wine, egg white, bicarbonate of soda, salt and pepper in a bowl and set aside for about 15 minutes. Heat the deep-frying oil to 180°C in a medium saucepan. Toss the chicken with the potato starch to coat and shake off any excess.

Fry the chicken, in two or three batches, for about four minutes per batch until cooked through. You can tell when deep-fried meats are cooked when they start to release their liquid. The oil will sizzle when the chicken is first added, from the moisture on the surface of the chicken, but should then quieten down. When the chicken is cooked through it will start to release its moisture and the oil will start to sizzle again. When you hear that sizzling, remove from the oil and set aside on a wire rack for at least 20 minutes.

Return the saucepan to the heat and heat the oil to 200°C. Fry the chicken again, in two to three batches, for about one to two minutes per batch until crisp and golden.