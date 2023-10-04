Coins with the British King Charles' effigy are set to flow into in Australian banks and cash registers before Christmas.
The Royal Australian Mint announced the 1$ coins, designed and approved by The Royal Mint in London, will soon be in circulation.
Other denominations with His Majesty's image will be released over the course of 2024 depending on bank demand.
Keeping with tradition, the new effigy will switch directions. King Charles III faces to the left while his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II faced to the right, Andrew Leigh, the assistant minister for treasury, said.
"For seven decades, Australians have seen a Queen on their coins. Every decimal currency coin has featured Queen Elizabeth II. Now, for the first time since 1953, the King's effigy will appear on an Australian coin. For most Australians, this will be the first time they have held in their hands a coin with a King," Mr Leigh said.
First collector and investment coins with the King's effigy will be sold early next year.
Chief executive of the Royal Australian Mint Leigh Gordon AO CSM said people's curiosity over coins featuring the King had peaked since the Queen's passing.
"As Australia's circulating coin manufacturer, we appreciate the importance of the transition, and we are applying our considerable skill and expertise producing Australia's coins bearing the new royal effigy," Mr Gordon said.
"The staff at the Mint have been very deliberate and measured in the steps to date, and we are now well positioned to expand into production."
Mr Gordon assured Australians that while the new coins will circulate by the millions in the years to come, existing coins featuring the late Queen's effigy can still be used.
