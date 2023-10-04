The Canberra Times
King Charles III effigy will be seen on Australian coins by late 2023

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated October 5 2023 - 11:01am, first published 10:15am
Coins with the British King Charles' effigy are set to flow into in Australian banks and cash registers before Christmas.

Reporter

