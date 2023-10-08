The Canberra Times

Zed Seselja's bid for senate switch stuns Canberra Liberals

By Karen Barlow
Updated October 8 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zed Seselja. Picture by James Croucher.
Zed Seselja. Picture by James Croucher.

ACT Liberals are shocked, surprised and in some cases gladdened by revelations that former ACT Liberal Senator Zed Seselja is trying to switch jurisdictions and is a serious contender in the race for a Senate vacancy across the border.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.